Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) PT Raised to $195.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $186.65. 20,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,187,034. Crown Castle International has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $188.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $80.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.74, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 145,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,443,363.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCI. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 58,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,294,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 117,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 184,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 399,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,722,000 after purchasing an additional 80,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

