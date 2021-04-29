Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) PT Raised to $207.00 at KeyCorp

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $193.00 to $207.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CCI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

CCI stock opened at $185.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.35. Crown Castle International has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $188.13. The company has a market cap of $80.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,443,363.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

