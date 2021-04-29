Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $193.00 to $207.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Crown Castle International traded as high as $188.22 and last traded at $188.20, with a volume of 51090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.19.

CCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $160.99 per share, with a total value of $189,968.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 145,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,443,363.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 58,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 117,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,704,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Crown Castle International by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 184,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,341,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 399,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,722,000 after acquiring an additional 80,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.74, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

About Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

