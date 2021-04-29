Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.31

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.31 and traded as high as $7.80. Crown Crafts shares last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 4,326 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $19.48 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 44,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Crown Crafts by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Crown Crafts by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS)

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

