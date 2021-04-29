Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Brokerages expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to announce $1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Crown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.88. Crown posted earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown will report full-year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $6.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.71.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $507,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,120.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $108.08 on Thursday. Crown has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $111.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.83 and its 200 day moving average is $96.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

