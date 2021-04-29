Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) Price Hits $0.0122 on Exchanges

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded up 442.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One Crypto Village Accelerator coin can now be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Crypto Village Accelerator has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $62,659.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded down 38% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00068304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00020612 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00079504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $460.89 or 0.00847282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00098961 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001547 BTC.

About Crypto Village Accelerator

CVA is a coin. It launched on October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,700,000 coins. The official website for Crypto Village Accelerator is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Village Accelerator is a global accelerator of blockchain projects created with two aims: providing investors with a system of protection and financial growth; providing the best projects with a prime channel aimed at raising capital and quickly reaching the target market. The funds raised will be retained on the platform and distributed to the projects once specific targets are attained. “

Crypto Village Accelerator Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Village Accelerator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

