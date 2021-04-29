CryptoAds Marketplace Market Cap Reaches $118,020.26 (CRAD)

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 29th. During the last seven days, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded up 14% against the US dollar. CryptoAds Marketplace has a market capitalization of $118,020.26 and $47,339.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoAds Marketplace coin can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00065274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.28 or 0.00281820 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $597.09 or 0.01119685 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00026362 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $378.63 or 0.00710029 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,204.88 or 0.99772087 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace Profile

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 coins. The official message board for CryptoAds Marketplace is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4 . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @CallsFreeCalls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoAds Marketplace is cryptoads.exchange . The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

