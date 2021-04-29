CryptoBonusMiles Trading Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 29th. Over the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoBonusMiles has a market capitalization of $4.11 million and approximately $130,596.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00067463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00020265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001888 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00076952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.98 or 0.00815540 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.49 or 0.00097210 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001657 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Profile

CBM is a coin. It launched on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 coins. The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoBonusMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

