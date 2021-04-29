CryptoFlow (CFL) Trading 23.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 29th. Over the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoFlow has a total market cap of $729,598.29 and $426.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00062878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.60 or 0.00280909 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004499 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $584.67 or 0.01105233 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00025983 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $374.88 or 0.00708646 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,047.97 or 1.00278596 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk . CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

