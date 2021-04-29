CryptoFranc (XCHF) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 29th. CryptoFranc has a total market cap of $2.23 million and $154,931.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoFranc coin can now be bought for $1.11 or 0.00002077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoFranc has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoFranc Coin Profile

CryptoFranc (CRYPTO:XCHF) is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

