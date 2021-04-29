CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.900-4.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.
CTO stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $53.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,344. CTO Realty Growth has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $56.90. The company has a market capitalization of $316.24 million, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.
CTO Realty Growth Company Profile
CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).
