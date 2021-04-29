CTS (NYSE:CTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CTS (NYSE:CTS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $128.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.81 million. CTS had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CTS traded down $1.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.89. 182,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,754. The stock has a market cap of $966.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 0.79. CTS has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $37.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

