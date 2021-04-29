CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.450-0.470 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.800-1.860 EPS.

CubeSmart stock traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $41.93. 844,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,993. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.78, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $42.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.47.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 80.47%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CUBE shares. Raymond James lowered shares of CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.50.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,824,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.