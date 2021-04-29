CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.800-1.860 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.450-0.470 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James cut shares of CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of CubeSmart stock traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $41.93. The stock had a trading volume of 844,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,993. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CubeSmart has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $42.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.47.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 80.47%.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,314 shares in the company, valued at $17,824,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

