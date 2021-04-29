Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) to report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cubic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.49. Cubic posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 441.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cubic will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cubic.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.37. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CUB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair cut Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cubic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.36.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cubic during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cubic during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cubic during the first quarter worth $223,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cubic during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Cubic during the fourth quarter worth $191,000.

Shares of NYSE:CUB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,154. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -575.77 and a beta of 0.89. Cubic has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $78.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.95.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.13%.

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

