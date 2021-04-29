Cubiex (CBIX) Market Cap Tops $1.59 Million

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded 32.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Cubiex has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Cubiex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cubiex has a market cap of $1.59 million and $19,836.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00067050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.39 or 0.00293374 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $608.35 or 0.01133939 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00027218 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.00 or 0.00725086 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,796.07 or 1.00273949 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Cubiex

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. Cubiex’s official message board is medium.com/@CubiexeSports . The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports . The official website for Cubiex is www.cubiex.com . Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cubiex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cubiex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cubiex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cubiex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

