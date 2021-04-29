Curate (XCUR) Market Cap Reaches $33.65 Million

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. Curate has a market capitalization of $33.65 million and approximately $5.89 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Curate has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Curate coin can currently be purchased for about $5.50 or 0.00010118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Curate Coin Profile

XCUR is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113,989 coins. Curate’s official website is curate.style . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Buying and Selling Curate

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

