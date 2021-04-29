Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $581.21 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) will post $581.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $583.64 million and the lowest is $578.00 million. Curtiss-Wright posted sales of $601.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year sales of $2.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $668.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.07 million.

CW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

NYSE:CW opened at $127.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $81.72 and a 12 month high of $128.27. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.35%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 61,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,655,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 11,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total transaction of $1,366,533.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,364,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,929 shares of company stock worth $3,322,834. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natural Investments LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,104,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth about $62,017,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 614,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,467,000 after acquiring an additional 379,419 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 372,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,361,000 after acquiring an additional 148,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter worth about $16,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

