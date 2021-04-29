Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. On average, analysts expect Cushman & Wakefield to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $16.61 on Thursday. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -19.09, a PEG ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52.

CWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.39.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $79,113,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

