Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.32

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.32 and last traded at $34.32, with a volume of 2853 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.78.

CUBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James T. Collins sold 953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $30,333.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $201,375.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,068,075. 9.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1,231.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

