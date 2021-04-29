Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%.

Customers Bancorp stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,839. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

In other Customers Bancorp news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 7,500 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $201,375.00. Also, VP Steven Issa sold 1,881 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $42,228.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,627 shares of company stock worth $1,068,075. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.