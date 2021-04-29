CUTcoin (CUT) Price Hits $0.24

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000442 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $32.27 million and $745.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00077694 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00053629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.71 or 0.00329630 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000558 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00009237 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00026701 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 139,443,199 coins and its circulating supply is 135,443,199 coins. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

