CVCoin Achieves Market Cap of $11.88 Million (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One CVCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00001804 BTC on popular exchanges. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $11.88 million and $79,261.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CVCoin has traded up 44.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00064938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.64 or 0.00281361 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $599.00 or 0.01126279 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00026363 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.48 or 0.00709770 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,324.15 or 1.00263397 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

CVCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

