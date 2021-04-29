CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for CyberOptics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for CyberOptics’ FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

CYBE stock opened at $33.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.82. CyberOptics has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $43.48. The company has a market capitalization of $244.59 million, a PE ratio of 56.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. CyberOptics had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 7.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBE. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 297.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the first quarter worth $74,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in CyberOptics during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CyberOptics by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

