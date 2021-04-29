Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CYCC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.60. The company had a trading volume of 17,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,107. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $53.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.34. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $11.42.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.83). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,269,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 98,364 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $3,710,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,057,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 199,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 81,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,172,000. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

