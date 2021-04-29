Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.
Shares of NASDAQ CYCC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.60. The company had a trading volume of 17,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,107. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $53.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.34. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $11.42.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,269,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 98,364 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $3,710,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,057,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 199,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 81,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,172,000. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.
