Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CELP stock opened at $2.32 on Thursday. Cypress Environmental Partners has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The firm has a market cap of $28.61 million, a PE ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $37.78 million during the quarter. Cypress Environmental Partners had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 41.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cypress Environmental Partners will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cypress Environmental Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cypress Environmental Partners stock. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Clarus Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Cypress Environmental Partners as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cypress Environmental Partners

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services (PIS), Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Water and Environmental Services (WES). The PIS segment offers inspection and integrity services on a various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems.

