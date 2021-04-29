CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Issues Earnings Results

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.83), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. CyrusOne updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.900-4.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.90 to $4.00 EPS.

NASDAQ CONE traded down $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $71.07. 25,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,693. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -272.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CONE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of CyrusOne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

