Cytokinetics (CYTK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Cytokinetics to post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Cytokinetics has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $6.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. On average, analysts expect Cytokinetics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $26.95 on Thursday. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $30.14. The company has a current ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.28.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $38,090.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $101,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,339 shares of company stock worth $2,659,179. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cytokinetics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CYTK. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.