D.R. Horton’s (DHI) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $91.00. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.67% from the company’s previous close.

DHI has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.41.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $100.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $43.82 and a 52-week high of $102.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.93.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at $882,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,796 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 210,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,757,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 143.2% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.