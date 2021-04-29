DA Davidson Comments on Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.14). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 13.86%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EBMT. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $23.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.82. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $26.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 17,158 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,848,000 after buying an additional 26,375 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 21.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. 42.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 4,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $97,739.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,215.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.