DA Davidson Comments on Hasbro, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hasbro in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hasbro’s FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $98.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.02. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,048 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Hasbro by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 173,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,451,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hasbro by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,528,000 after buying an additional 70,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter valued at about $2,324,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

