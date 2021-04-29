DA Davidson Weighs in on S&T Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:STBA)

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for S&T Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock opened at $32.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. S&T Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.98 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STBA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp in the first quarter worth $115,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in S&T Bancorp by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 29,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William J. Hieb sold 13,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $389,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry Delmar Hostetter sold 4,081 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $116,226.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,167 shares in the company, valued at $431,956.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

