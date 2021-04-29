Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €95.00 ($111.76) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Daimler has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €80.56 ($94.78).

Get Daimler alerts:

Daimler stock opened at €75.17 ($88.44) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $80.42 billion and a PE ratio of 22.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29. Daimler has a 1 year low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a 1 year high of €77.99 ($91.75). The company’s 50-day moving average is €74.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is €61.53.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.