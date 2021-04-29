Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Tran Capital Management L.P.

Tran Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 267,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 5.4% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $60,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,698 shares of company stock worth $6,808,687 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

Danaher stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $256.57. 26,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,283. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $155.61 and a 12 month high of $260.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $230.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

