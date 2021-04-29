Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Boosted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 662,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,590 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.09% of Danaher worth $149,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Danaher by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Danaher by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 2.7% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,698 shares of company stock worth $6,808,687 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $256.97. 26,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $155.61 and a 1-year high of $260.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $230.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

