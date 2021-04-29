Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 7.08%.

DNKEY stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.49. The stock had a trading volume of 11,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.70. Danske Bank A/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02.

Get Danske Bank A/S alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DNKEY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Danske Bank A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, corporate, institutional, and personal customers. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.