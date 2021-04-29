Dash (DASH) Market Capitalization Tops $3.00 Billion

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Dash coin can now be bought for about $297.29 or 0.00554129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dash has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dash has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and approximately $718.36 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005775 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00023235 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,427.03 or 0.02659859 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000572 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,107,436 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.