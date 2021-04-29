Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DUAVF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Dassault Aviation in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Dassault Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DUAVF remained flat at $$1,100.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,116.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,058.14. Dassault Aviation has a 52 week low of $745.00 and a 52 week high of $1,174.80.

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft to operate an aircraft carrier and a shore base; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions; and Mirage 2000 aircraft, as well as medium altitude long endurance remotely piloted aircraft systems.

