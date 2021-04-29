Dassault Systèmes’ (DASTY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Dassault Systèmes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.00.

DASTY stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $236.50. 39,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,683. The stock has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78. Dassault Systèmes has a one year low of $140.27 and a one year high of $237.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 10.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the 3rd quarter worth $245,465,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 252,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,333,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 97,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 65,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP boosted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 61,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

