Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $238.65

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $238.65 and last traded at $238.30, with a volume of 5162 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $236.50.

DASTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.25, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.90.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 10.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes SE will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Dassault Systèmes by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

