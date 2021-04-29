DATA Price Reaches $0.0021 (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. In the last seven days, DATA has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One DATA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. DATA has a total market cap of $23.84 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00068083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00020510 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001876 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00077814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $439.93 or 0.00824972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.32 or 0.00098121 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001666 BTC.

DATA Coin Profile

DATA (CRYPTO:DTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 coins. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DATA’s official website is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling DATA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

