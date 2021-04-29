Datacoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $39.00 (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 98.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One Datacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Datacoin has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $42,622.59 and approximately $39.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001157 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003039 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00020041 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

DTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data Transaction (DTC) is a point-to-point data trading system based on block chain lightning network. It is a combination of DT > 0 and blockchain technology, the first law of human economics. It has many application functions, such as data transaction, data storage, digital asset transaction, etc. Through the built-in generalized economic model, data can be continuously traded in DTC network, which makes DTC produce more extensive circulation and application value. “

Datacoin Coin Trading

