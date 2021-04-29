Datacoin Achieves Market Cap of $21,607.72 (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded down 50.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 29th. During the last seven days, Datacoin has traded down 49.6% against the dollar. Datacoin has a market cap of $21,607.72 and $8.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Datacoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001171 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003003 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00020382 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Datacoin Coin Profile

DTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Data Transaction (DTC) is a point-to-point data trading system based on block chain lightning network. It is a combination of DT > 0 and blockchain technology, the first law of human economics. It has many application functions, such as data transaction, data storage, digital asset transaction, etc. Through the built-in generalized economic model, data can be continuously traded in DTC network, which makes DTC produce more extensive circulation and application value. “

Datacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.