Datadog (DDOG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Datadog has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.10-0.14 EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.02-0.03 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $91.56 on Thursday. Datadog has a 52-week low of $43.13 and a 52-week high of $119.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.09 and a 200 day moving average of $96.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3,050.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49.

DDOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $109.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.68.

In other Datadog news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $293,905.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,452.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 439,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total transaction of $45,105,840.00. Insiders have sold a total of 2,042,125 shares of company stock worth $194,865,014 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

