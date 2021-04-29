Datamine (DAM) Hits One Day Volume of $238,508.00

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Datamine has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $238,508.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Datamine has traded 44.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000405 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00077557 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003060 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

DAM is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 5,389,139 coins. Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

