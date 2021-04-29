Datamine FLUX 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7,442.00 (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00001694 BTC on popular exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a total market cap of $511,713.78 and approximately $7,442.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00066616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.38 or 0.00280724 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $594.95 or 0.01110634 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00026284 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.32 or 0.00717438 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,510.79 or 0.99892953 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 563,784 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine FLUX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine FLUX using one of the exchanges listed above.

