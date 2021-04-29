Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Up 5%

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) shot up 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.84 and last traded at $48.84. 3,062 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,632,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLAY. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $14.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.96.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 2.07.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $116.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, Director Stephen M. King sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $667,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,303.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Sheehan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $227,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,629.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,579 shares of company stock worth $1,157,913 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 546,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,411,000 after buying an additional 24,444 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,109,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

