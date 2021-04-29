David E. Shaw Sells 101,525 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 101,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $7,774,784.50. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of SDGR stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.13. The company had a trading volume of 563,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,776. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.13 and a 200-day moving average of $77.64. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the first quarter worth about $39,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,892,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $870,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SDGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schrödinger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

