David T. Popwell Sells 104,357 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Stock

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $1,908,689.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 544,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,952,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of First Horizon stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $18.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,758,249. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.38.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

FHN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in First Horizon by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 19,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 168,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 151,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 58,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

