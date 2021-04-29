DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.20-9.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.25. DaVita also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 8.200-9.000 EPS.

DVA traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.47. The company had a trading volume of 781,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,866. DaVita has a 52 week low of $74.70 and a 52 week high of $125.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DaVita will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DVA shares. Truist lifted their target price on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.00.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $47,746.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

